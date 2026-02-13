IBM bets on young talent as AI reshapes the workforce

IBM is betting on early-career talent in the age of artificial intelligence, Bloomberg writes.

The tech giant plans to triple entry-level hiring in the U.S. in 2026, even as many companies question whether AI will eliminate opportunities for new graduates. Rather than cutting back, IBM is reshaping junior roles across departments to focus less on routine tasks—now handled by AI tools—and more on customer interaction, judgment calls and problem-solving.

At IBM, junior software developers spend less time coding and more time working directly with clients, while entry-level HR staff step in when AI-powered chatbots fall short. Company leaders argue that investing in young workers now helps avoid a future shortage of mid-level managers, a problem that can be costly and disruptive.

The move comes amid broader anxiety about AI-driven job displacement, but IBM’s approach suggests a different future—one where early-career workers remain essential, provided their roles evolve alongside the technology.

As previously reported by Daily Report, IBM also plans to significantly ramp up local hiring this year, including bringing on roughly 240 college students and 100 interns this summer, according to remarks from Charles Masters, a senior partner with the company, at a recent industry gathering.

