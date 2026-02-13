Report: Lawsuit costs add $1,180 ‘tort tax’ per Louisianan each year

Louisiana’s civil litigation costs are climbing, adding new pressure to businesses, consumers and the state’s broader economy, The Center Square writes.

A recent report finds that excessive lawsuits now amount to an estimated $1,180 “tort tax” per resident each year, while contributing to more than 45,000 lost jobs statewide. The analysis also links lawsuit abuse to roughly $5.4 billion in annual GDP losses and hundreds of millions of dollars in reduced state and local government revenue.

Advocacy groups argue the growing litigation burden is quietly driving up everyday costs, from insurance premiums to prices at the gas pump and grocery store, while discouraging business investment.

Although Louisiana has enacted some legal reforms in recent years, critics say the data shows those efforts have not gone far enough to reverse negative trends. Industries such as retail, manufacturing, business services and health care are among the hardest hit.

The findings are likely to intensify debate at the state Capitol, where lawmakers continue weighing whether additional civil justice reforms are needed to improve the state’s economic competitiveness.

