Roundup: St. George / Gov. Landry / Tariffs straining importers

Chamber launched: The newly formed city of St. George has officially launched its own chamber of commerce, marking another step in building local economic infrastructure. City leaders say the chamber will serve as a unified voice for businesses, offering advocacy, networking and programming aimed at supporting growth and strengthening the city’s emerging business community. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Jabbing back: Gov. Jeff Landry sharply rejected claims by State Treasurer John Fleming that he influenced President Donald Trump’s endorsement in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race, calling the allegation fabricated and questioning Fleming’s fitness for office. The dispute adds fresh tension to an already crowded Republican primary. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Financial shortfall: A record number of U.S. importers are failing to meet federal customs bond requirements tied to Trump-era tariffs, forcing the government to cover the gap. There were 27,479 cases of shortfalls in fiscal 2025, totaling nearly $3.6 billion—double the level seen during the 2019 tariff surge. Read more from CNBC.