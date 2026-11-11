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Why Landmark Bank is betting on the Baton Rouge market

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Landmark Bank is preparing to enter the Baton Rouge market with a new Jefferson Highway branch, a move bank officials say will create more growth opportunities while expanding the community bank’s customer base. The Clinton-based bank recently broke ground on the new facility, which will contain more than 5,000 square feet and three drive-thru lanes.

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