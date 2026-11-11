Banking & FinanceReal Estate Why Landmark Bank is betting on the Baton Rouge market November 11, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/AnnaStills Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Landmark Bank is preparing to enter the Baton Rouge market with a new Jefferson Highway branch, a move bank officials say will create more growth opportunities while expanding the community bank’s customer base. The Clinton-based bank recently broke ground on the new facility, which will contain more than 5,000 square feet and three drive-thru lanes. This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll Who should bear the cost of road improvements needed for SpaceX’s planned Louisiana spaceport? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects