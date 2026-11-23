Real Estate Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge November 23, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/FG Trade Latin Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A look at the latest issued permits and property transactions in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes. East Baton Rouge A remodel permit was issued for the renovation of an existing suite at 8545 United Plaza Blvd. for an office space to be occupied by Deegan, Blanchard & Nash law firm. The total space This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll Do you agree with Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects