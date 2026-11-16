Real Estate Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge November 16, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Drazen Zigic Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A look at the latest permits issued and property transactions across East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish Lafayette hotel investor Gaurang Patel has purchased the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Constitution Avenue in Baton Rouge for $10.9 million. A new building permit was issued for a 2,960-square-foot retreat center with offices, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll Should the city-parish restore budget funding for the Arts Council? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects