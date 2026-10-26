Real Estate

Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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A look at the latest property transactions and issued permits across East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish Gonzales entity F.A.D. Group purchased a roughly 5-acre tract on Florida Boulevard near South Stevendale Road from L.J. Martrain Family LLC for $625,000. Business filings with the secretary of state’s office list Francisco

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