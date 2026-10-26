Real Estate Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge October 26, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Feverpitched Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A look at the latest property transactions and issued permits across East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish Gonzales entity F.A.D. Group purchased a roughly 5-acre tract on Florida Boulevard near South Stevendale Road from L.J. Martrain Family LLC for $625,000. Business filings with the secretary of state’s office list Francisco This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll What has been the biggest impact of high fuel prices on your business? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects