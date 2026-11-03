Real Estate

Who’s building and buying in Greater Baton Rouge

Author Profile Image
By Jordan Arceneaux
0
Prefer us on Google
iStock.com/Drazen Zigic
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

A look at the latest property transactions and issued permits in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish David Roppolo’s Roppolo Commercial Properties entity purchased a multitenant industrial and office property on Industriplex Boulevard from HV Investments LLC for $1.5 million. Hugo Bonilla and Victor Garcia represented the sellers. William McKey

This article is only available to paid Insiders
Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects