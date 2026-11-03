Real Estate Who’s building and buying in Greater Baton Rouge November 3, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Drazen Zigic Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A look at the latest property transactions and issued permits in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish David Roppolo’s Roppolo Commercial Properties entity purchased a multitenant industrial and office property on Industriplex Boulevard from HV Investments LLC for $1.5 million. Hugo Bonilla and Victor Garcia represented the sellers. William McKey This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Daily Report Poll What’s drawing most of your attention on Louisiana’s ballot today? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects