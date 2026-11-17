For Ascension Parish home sellers, patience is becoming part of the deal. In October, homes spent 70 days on the market, almost two weeks longer than a year ago. Sales also slipped, and buyers got a little more room to negotiate.

About 106 homes sold in October, down 7% from 114 a year earlier, according to the latest figures from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. Meanwhile, new listings fell 9.7% and pending sales dipped 0.9%.

The slowdown followed a stronger September, when closed sales increased 15.2% year over year. Despite the October decline, overall sales activity remains ahead of last year’s pace.

Through the first 10 months of 2026, Ascension recorded 1,310 closed sales, up 4.7% from the same period last year. Pending sales increased 4.9% to 1,340 and new listings rose 3.9% to 1,825.

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The year-to-date median sales price remained unchanged at $310,000.

The October figures suggest that while buyers have more time to make purchasing decisions, the parish’s housing inventory remains relatively limited.

Here’s a closer look at October:

New listings decreased 9.7% to 168.

Pending sales decreased 0.9% to 114.

Closed sales decreased 7% to 106.

The median sales price decreased 0.3% to $299,115.

The percentage of list price received remained unchanged at 98.4%.

Days on market increased 22.8% to 70.

Inventory decreased 3.6% to 516 homes.

Months’ supply decreased to 4.1 months.

The slowdown comes as local real estate professionals report that buyers are gaining negotiating power. Last month, Trey Willard of The W Group said the median seller concession in Ascension Parish reached $8,000 in September, with higher-priced homes taking longer to sell. Tonya Toups of Keller Williams Realty First Choice in Prairieville also reported more price reductions on homes initially listed too high.