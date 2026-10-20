Ascension’s housing market is shifting. Here’s what the latest numbers show

Ascension Parish’s housing market notched more sales in September. Still, falling prices, longer selling times and growing seller concessions are giving buyers leverage heading into the traditionally slower final months of the year.

Some 129 homes sold in September, a 15.2% increase from 112 a year earlier, according to the latest figures from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. Meanwhile, new listings fell 7.7% and pending sales declined 15.2%.

Through the first nine months of 2026, Ascension recorded 1,150 closed sales, up 5.4% from the same period last year. Pending sales increased 6% to 1,177 and new listings rose 6.2% to 1,571. The year-to-date median sales price increased 1.3% to $314,065.

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Here’s a closer look at September:

New listings decreased 7.7% to 132.

Pending sales decreased 15.2% to 95.

Closed sales increased 15.2% to 129.

The median sales price decreased 1.7% to $295,000.

The percentage of list price received fell to 97.9%.

Days on market increased 42.2% to 64.

Inventory increased 4.1% to 484 homes.

Months’ supply increased to four months.

The combination of longer selling times and softer prices is forcing sellers to adjust, local real estate professionals say.

Tonya Toups of Keller Williams Realty First Choice in Prairieville says homes that enter the market priced too aggressively are increasingly requiring price reductions.

“If the house hits the market a little bit too high, days on market are increasing, price drops are increasing,” she says. “We’re seeing a lot more of that.”

Trey Willard of The W Group says seller concessions are another sign of buyers’ increased negotiating power. The median seller concession in Ascension was $8,000 in September.

That leverage varies considerably by price range. Willard says 134 homes were listed between $300,000 and $400,000, representing a 3.6-month supply. The $400,000-to-$500,000 segment had fewer homes with 103, but a 7.4-month supply, indicating homes are being absorbed more slowly at the higher price point.

Gautreaux similarly describes Ascension’s overall four-month supply as “approaching that buyer’s market,” with interest rates likely to play a major role in determining demand.

Willard expects inventory to remain relatively flat over the next several months as fewer sellers enter the market. For buyers who do remain active, however, concessions could help offset borrowing costs through closing-cost assistance or mortgage-rate buydowns.

“Buyers are going to have a lot of leverage,” Willard says.