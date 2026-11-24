Ascension Parish has approximately $129 million in transportation projects planned over the next five years, including major road widenings, roundabouts and infrastructure improvements to support industrial development on the parish’s west bank.

Daniel Helms, who oversees the parish’s Move Ascension transportation program, provided an update on the projects last week, outlining construction timelines, funding challenges and delays caused by utility relocations and right-of-way acquisitions.

The parish has spent roughly $70 million on transportation improvements over the program’s 10- to 11-year history, including engineering, property acquisition, utility relocation and construction.

Helms said the parish has a road construction budget of approximately $40 million to $45 million annually, along with about $59 million in outside funding from various sources. However, he acknowledged that a funding shortfall remains for planned projects. Here’s a look at what’s planned:

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La. 3127 extension

Among the most significant projects is the proposed extension of La. 3127 on the west bank, which would redirect heavy industrial truck traffic away from downtown Donaldsonville while improving access to the RiverPlex MegaPark. The Ascension Parish Council approved the design contract in May and the contract was awarded in August. It is currently in the planning stages, with a traffic study, topographic surveying, and alignment evaluation.

The road will be built in two segments: La. 70 to Bayou Lafourche and Bayou Lafourche at LA 2 near McCall. Helm says the goal is for the segment from La. 70 to Bayou Lafourche to be under construction by mid to late 2028. The other segment should begin in 2029.

The extension carries an estimated $123 million price tag through 2029, according to the parish’s adopted 2026 budget.

Helms said consultants are conducting traffic engineering work and preparing for surveying on the project.

Energy Transition Parkway

Meanwhile, construction is progressing on Energy Transition Parkway, another west bank transportation project intended to improve access to industrial developments at the megapark. A new contractor has resumed work, with completion expected in spring 2027.

A second phase extending the roadway into Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana Steel’s planned $5.8 billion steel plant remains on hold pending permit approval.

Roddy Road widening

On the east bank, construction continues on the widening of Roddy Road, which includes roadway reconstruction and bridge replacement. Helms said the bridge is expected to reopen by the end of the year, although construction along the corridor will continue through 2027.

Additional improvements are planned farther north along Roddy Road, including widening between La. 935 and La. 621 and replacing the Black Bayou bridge, potentially in 2027 or 2028.

The roundabouts

Several roundabout projects are also expected to begin construction next year.

The La. 929 and La. 930 roundabout project, which was delayed after the parish removed its previous contractor, is expected to resume construction in spring 2027 and be completed before school starts in August.

Construction on a roundabout at La. 44 and Parker Road is expected to begin early next year, with officials targeting completion before the start of the school year.

Parker Road

The parish also expects construction to begin in January on Parker Road widening, a project being developed in partnership with the Ascension Parish School Board.

Other projects remain in earlier planning stages, including improvements along the La. 73 corridor and additional roundabouts along Roddy Road.

Helms also provided an update on the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s roundabout project along La. 30 near Tanger Outlets in Gonzales.

The project has experienced delays, with the contractor now subject to financial penalties for exceeding the construction schedule. Helms said DOTD has indicated the project could be completed in January 2027.

Despite the number of projects underway, parish officials emphasized that acquiring property and relocating utilities remain among the biggest obstacles to completing transportation improvements.

Officials also said the parish has settled its lawsuit with DEMCO over utility relocations, allowing work to move forward on affected projects.

Helms added that the parish plans to select a new Move Ascension program manager and develop an updated public-facing website that would allow residents to track project progress.