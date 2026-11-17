Economic DevelopmentPolitics & Policy What’s in Mayor Sid Edwards’ proposed $1.18B budget for 2027? November 17, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Baton Rouge City Hall. (Oscar Tickle) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Mayor-President Sid Edwards is proposing a $1.18 billion budget for East Baton Rouge city-parish government in 2027, a $20.7 million, or 1.8%, increase over the city-parish’s adopted 2026 budget. The Metro Council’s budget hearings begin Tuesday evening, with a final council vote scheduled for Dec. 8. Among the most notable elements of Edwards’ proposal: The This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll Would you support developing offshore data centers on abandoned oil platforms in the Gulf? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects