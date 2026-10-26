Real Estate Visit Baton Rouge moving forward with downtown headquarters after snag October 26, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 1 Prefer us on Google Downtown Baton Rouge (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. After hitting a snag this summer when construction bids exceeded Visit Baton Rouge’s estimates by more than $1 million, the organization is ready to move forward after receiving the renovation permit for its headquarters project. The permit, valued at roughly $5 million, was issued last week, paving the way for work to begin in the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (1) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll What has been the biggest impact of high fuel prices on your business? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects