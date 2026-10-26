Real Estate

Visit Baton Rouge moving forward with downtown headquarters after snag

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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After hitting a snag this summer when construction bids exceeded Visit Baton Rouge’s estimates by more than $1 million, the organization is ready to move forward after receiving the renovation permit for its headquarters project. The permit, valued at roughly $5 million, was issued last week, paving the way for work to begin in the

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