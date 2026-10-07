Education & Workforce

Up the ladder, net included

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By Maggie Heyn Richardson
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The organizational culture at the LSU Foundation that fueld Krista Raney's professional growth to the role of president and CEO continues to help others ascend.
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How companies continue fostering success in employees after the promotion LSU Foundation President and CEO Krista Raney feels strongly about the power of internal promotion. The fast-tracked development chief assumed leadership of the foundation in July, but her appointment wasn’t out of the blue. It is the summit of a career trajectory that started in

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