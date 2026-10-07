Education & Workforce Up the ladder, net included October 7, 2026 By Maggie Heyn Richardson Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google The organizational culture at the LSU Foundation that fueld Krista Raney's professional growth to the role of president and CEO continues to help others ascend. Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. How companies continue fostering success in employees after the promotion LSU Foundation President and CEO Krista Raney feels strongly about the power of internal promotion. The fast-tracked development chief assumed leadership of the foundation in July, but her appointment wasn’t out of the blue. It is the summit of a career trajectory that started in This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll What should Capital Region employers prioritize most to attract and retain talent? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects