Education & Workforce

UL System names new leader as Louisiana Tech presidential search advances

By Daily Report Staff
0
Prefer us on Google
Rick Gallot
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors has appointed Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley to replace Rick Gallot as system president, effective Dec. 1, following Gallot’s resignation.  Gallot, who has led the system since January 2024, announced he would step down after nearly three years in the role. He previously served as president

This article is only available to paid Insiders
Already an Insider? Sign in.

Discussion (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects