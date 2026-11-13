Education & Workforce UL System names new leader as Louisiana Tech presidential search advances November 13, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Rick Gallot Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors has appointed Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley to replace Rick Gallot as system president, effective Dec. 1, following Gallot’s resignation. Gallot, who has led the system since January 2024, announced he would step down after nearly three years in the role. He previously served as president This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll What poses the biggest risk to Louisiana’s next wave of LNG investment? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects