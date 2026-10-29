Restaurants & Retail

This sushi restaurant is opening a second Baton Rouge location

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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A Baton Rouge sushi restaurant is expanding with a second location, taking over the former Tsunami Sushi space at the corner of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Umami Japanese Bistro announced on social media Wednesday that it is preparing to open a second Baton Rouge location at 1 Smart Way in the @Highland development. The

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