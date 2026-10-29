Restaurants & Retail This sushi restaurant is opening a second Baton Rouge location October 29, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Lulu Studio Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A Baton Rouge sushi restaurant is expanding with a second location, taking over the former Tsunami Sushi space at the corner of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Umami Japanese Bistro announced on social media Wednesday that it is preparing to open a second Baton Rouge location at 1 Smart Way in the @Highland development. The This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Daily Report Poll What should the state’s top priority be in addressing the growing orphan oil and gas well problem? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects