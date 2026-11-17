Banking & Finance The Capital Area Finance Authority has selected its next CEO. See who it is November 17, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 1 Prefer us on Google Downtown Baton Rouge. (Tim Mueller) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Capital Area Finance Authority’s board of trustees has selected Joshua Hollins, a former Louisiana Housing Corp. executive director with extensive experience in public finance and state government, as the organization’s next president and CEO. Hollins confirmed his selection to Daily Report. He will assume the role Nov. 30. He succeeds Mark Drennen, who retired This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (1) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll Would you support developing offshore data centers on abandoned oil platforms in the Gulf? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects