Education & Workforce

Staff whisperers: What good managers do differently

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By Maggie Heyn Richardson
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Gatorworks 'democratization of management" style means decisions and new opportunities can be implemented by any one of the digital marketing and web design firm's 32 employees. Photography by Don Kadair
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Gatorworks Vice President of Digital Marketing Trent Hill calls the Baton Rouge firm’s operational strategy the “democratization of management.” The 32-employee digital marketing and web design agency’s org chart might look traditional, but at every level, team members have quick access to their managers and the opportunity to share ideas and concerns in a formal

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