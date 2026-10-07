Education & Workforce Staff whisperers: What good managers do differently October 7, 2026 By Maggie Heyn Richardson Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Gatorworks 'democratization of management" style means decisions and new opportunities can be implemented by any one of the digital marketing and web design firm's 32 employees. Photography by Don Kadair Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Gatorworks Vice President of Digital Marketing Trent Hill calls the Baton Rouge firm’s operational strategy the “democratization of management.” The 32-employee digital marketing and web design agency’s org chart might look traditional, but at every level, team members have quick access to their managers and the opportunity to share ideas and concerns in a formal This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What should Capital Region employers prioritize most to attract and retain talent? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects