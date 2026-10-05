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St. George to review plans for a new Long Farm restaurant

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Final development approval for a new restaurant proposed for Long Farm and changes to the concept plan for the Settlement at Willow Grove are among the agenda items at tonight’s St. George planning and zoning meetings. The zoning commission will review plans for the Hawaiian Bros Island Grill restaurant planned for a 0.75-acre tract on

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