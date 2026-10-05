Real EstateRestaurants & Retail St. George to review plans for a new Long Farm restaurant October 5, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/PeopleImages Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Final development approval for a new restaurant proposed for Long Farm and changes to the concept plan for the Settlement at Willow Grove are among the agenda items at tonight’s St. George planning and zoning meetings. The zoning commission will review plans for the Hawaiian Bros Island Grill restaurant planned for a 0.75-acre tract on This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Fueling Louisiana’s industrial momentum Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What best describes your company’s current hiring approach? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects