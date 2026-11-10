Real Estate

St. Aloysius campus redevelopment underway; completion targeted for 2028

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By Dillon Lowe
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St. Aloysius is moving forward with a multiphase redevelopment of its 16.66-acre campus on Stuart Avenue, with construction underway on two new facilities and additional improvements planned through late 2028. Rev. Michael Alello, pastor of St. Aloysius, tells Daily Report the two facilities already under construction are a new gymnasium and a new parish activities

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