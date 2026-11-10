Real Estate St. Aloysius campus redevelopment underway; completion targeted for 2028 November 10, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/anilakkus Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. St. Aloysius is moving forward with a multiphase redevelopment of its 16.66-acre campus on Stuart Avenue, with construction underway on two new facilities and additional improvements planned through late 2028. Rev. Michael Alello, pastor of St. Aloysius, tells Daily Report the two facilities already under construction are a new gymnasium and a new parish activities This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll How much are borrowing costs affecting your business decisions? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects