The Spine Hospital of Louisiana, The Neuromedical Center Clinic, and The Neuromedical Rehabilitation Hospital: A physician-led campus for the Gulf South’s world-class neurological care

For decades, the physician-owned The Spine Hospital of Louisiana, The NeuroMedical Center, and The NeuroMedical Center Rehabilitation Hospital have worked together to provide services to patients from across the nation through the leadership of physicians and with a vision to offer much needed access to high quality and lower cost.

The award-winning healthcare providers, known jointly as “The NeuroMedical Center Campus” in Baton Rouge, have been home to one of the nation’s largest and most trusted groups of neurological experts. With multidisciplinary teams of specialists and subspecialists who work together to diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate the full range of brain, spine, and nervous system conditions, the Campus is backed by advanced state-of-the-art diagnostics, advanced imaging capabilities, leading-edge spine surgery technologies, and experts who provide world-class care to more than 170,000 patients each year.

Winner of Press Ganey’s 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award, the Spine Hospital’s CEO Terri L. Hicks values this recognition because it reflects patients’ feedback.

“Being honored nationally by the patients we treat right here in our community is the best recognition we could receive,” said Hicks. “This feedback just further affirms our entire team about why we do what we do every day. It truly is all about the patients.”

Similarly, The NeuroMedical Center Rehabilitation Hospital CEO Brad Pevey has enjoyed not only working with the region’s largest team of experts for the brain, spine and nervous system to help patients return to an optimal level of independence after a life-altering event or diagnosis, but also having patients return to visit.

“In the past 10 years, some of my most rewarding days have included seeing the incredible things our patients are able to accomplish with the help of our amazing staff,” said Pevey. “We take a great deal of pride and satisfaction in knowing we have had a role in our patients’ recovery stories.”

A third component of the Campus is The NeuroMedical Center clinic, which later this year is celebrating its 45th anniversary and is stronger and growing faster than ever. With 30+ physicians solely focused on the six subspecialties in neurosurgery, neurology, physiatry, interventional pain, neuropsychology, and neuroradiology, The NeuroMedical Center clinic is constantly adding physicians, mid-level providers, clinicians, and tools to ensure Louisiana residents have access to the best neuroscience care, particularly as populations age and treatments advance.

“Partnered with The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at NeuroMedical Center and The NeuroMedical Center Rehabilitation Hospital, we have over 600 clinical and non-clinical team members who are experts in neuroscience care,” says Ben Boudreaux, CEO of The NeuroMedical Center clinic. “As part of the entire Neuromed campus, we provide a true roadmap for patients facing neurosurgical disease and neurological disorders to find treatment, from point A to point Z.”

