Judicial Hellholes List names Louisiana #4

Louisiana has once again made the infamous Judicial Hellholes® list. This year, Louisiana’s coastal litigation is ranked number 4. The state as a whole has been placed on the national watch list. While lawmakers enacted legal reforms this year, significant work remains to address Louisiana’s overly litigious climate and create a more stable, predictable environment for economic growth.

The unprecedented coastal lawsuits target oil and gas companies, alleging environmental damage for federally permitted activities conducted decades ago. The eye-popping first judgment in the queue of 40-plus lawsuits was handed down earlier this year, in a nearly $745 million verdict against Chevron. These kinds of “nuclear verdicts” send the wrong message to current and future investors, cementing Louisiana’s reputation as one of the worst places to do business in the country.

