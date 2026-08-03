In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of Humana Group Benefits

Sponsored by Humana Group Benefits

In Louisiana, relationships matter. Whether in business or everyday life, people value personal connections and trust. Jennifer Toups understands that well. A New Orleans native and LSU graduate, Toups has spent her career building relationships across the insurance industry. Today, as a group benefits representative for Humana in Baton Rouge, she works with brokers and employers to help them navigate dental, vision, life and disability benefits. “Louisiana is just different,” Toups says. “People appreciate a local connection and someone who understands where they’re coming from and what matters to them.”

Having previously worked as a broker herself, Toups understands both sides of the relationship. That perspective helps her support employers as they look for meaningful benefits that can help attract and retain employees while managing costs. Toups shared her insights into the Baton Rouge market in a recent interview.

What helps Humana stand out from other benefits providers in Baton Rouge?

Toups: One of our biggest strengths is our dental network. We have a broad network of providers throughout Baton Rouge and across Louisiana, which helps employees access care close to home. That’s important because when care is accessible and affordable, people are more likely to use their benefits instead of putting off treatment. For many employees, especially those managing tight budgets, having access to in-network providers can make a real difference in getting care when they need it.

How does Humana’s focus on group benefits help serve clients in Baton Rouge?

Toups: Our focus allows us to bring additional value to employers and employees. In dental, that includes some plans that have features like three cleanings a year, preventive care that’s typically covered at 100 percent, and extended and unlimited annual maximum options that provide flexibility beyond what’s traditionally available in the market. In vision, we also have a broad network that includes many of the retail locations employees already use, which can be especially important in rural communities. We also offer flexibility within our life and disability plans allowing employers to build benefits around the needs of their workforce. The goal is to make benefits more meaningful and more accessible for employees while giving employers options that fit their organization’s business needs.

Why are group benefits of the type Humana offers important?

Toups: These benefits play a much bigger role than people sometimes realize. Dental, vision, life and disability benefits aren’t just something employees enroll in once a year and forget about. They’re benefits people use, and they can help identify issues before they become larger problems. An eye exam can reveal signs of conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes or even a brain tumor. Preventive dental care can help employees address concerns earlier instead of waiting until they become more serious and more expensive to treat. That’s why these benefits matter. They’re not just there for major life events or unexpected situations. They help employees stay engaged with their health and catch potential issues before they become more serious.

What’s your approach to developing relationships with brokers and clients in Baton Rouge?

Toups: Before joining Humana, I spent time on the broker side, so I’ve been in their shoes. I understand the pressures they’re under and the responsibility they have to help clients make the right decisions. I’ve been with Humana for 16 years; I know our products and our capabilities extremely well. My approach is about being available, answering questions and helping brokers and employers understand their options. If someone is willing to have the conversation, I welcome the opportunity to show them what Humana can bring to the table and how we may be able to help their employees.

What’s your personal connection to Baton Rouge?

Toups: I grew up in New Orleans and graduated from LSU with a degree in international trade and finance. Baton Rouge has been a part of my life for a long time. I love LSU football—but I’m always supporting the Tigers in every sport. Baton Rouge has a great culture of its own. New Orleans often gets most of the attention, but Baton Rouge has a strong sense of community, incredible food and an identity that’s entirely its own. It’s a place that people are proud to call home.

What excites you about the future of Humana in Baton Rouge?

Toups: What excites me most is helping employers deliver benefits that employees find meaningful and use. I still love enrollment meetings because they give me the opportunity to answer questions, explain benefits and help employees make informed decisions. When people understand their coverage, they’re more likely to take advantage of it. I’m proud of the experience Humana delivers and the flexibility we can bring to employers in Baton Rouge, and I’m excited to continue building on that foundation.

Discover how Humana Group Benefits can help support your employees’ financial and overall well-being. Humana Group Benefits offers employers flexible dental, vision, life and disability plans designed for businesses of all sizes. Backed by more than 50 years of experience and one of the nation’s largest provider and retail networks, Humana is committed to helping employers build healthier, more financially secure workplaces that support both companies and their employees.