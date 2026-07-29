Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: The right way to wash up

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When it comes to showering, your hands may be all you need. Soap and water effectively remove dirt, sweat and oils, and using your hands is often gentler on sensitive skin than a washcloth or loofah. Washcloths and loofahs can exfoliate, but daily scrubbing may irritate your skin and weaken its protective barrier. If you use one, rinse it well and let it dry completely between showers. Washcloths should be washed after each use. Loofah users, take note: clean and replace them regularly. For most people, hands for daily washing and occasional exfoliation is a clean routine. Learn more about loofahs.