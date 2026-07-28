ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Former bank branch with drive-through steps from the Capitol

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Move-in-ready drive-through infrastructure rarely comes available in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge. This ±6,700 SF, two-story former Pelican State Credit Union branch at 510 N. 6th St. anchors a corner in the city’s government and legal district, walkable to the State Capitol, courthouses, and City Hall. Its drive-through lanes and built-out branch layout would be suitable for another financial tenant, a professional office, or a creative redevelopment surrounded by downtown’s daytime workforce. Owner-user opportunities at this scale and location are scarce. For details, click here or contact Fabian Edwards at 985.974.8301.