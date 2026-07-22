Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: The red-light glow up

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Red light therapy can be a bright addition to your skincare routine, but not all devices deliver the same results. The treatment uses red or near-infrared light to boost your skin cells’ energy, which may help reduce inflammation, support healing, ease chronic pain, and improve signs of aging. For the best results, choose a device with wavelengths between 600-900 nanometers, and use it consistently for 10-15 minutes, two to three times a week. Stop if you develop irritation, and avoid using red light near your eyes if you have eye disease or a history of skin cancer.

Learn more about red light therapy.