BROC explains the protein obsession

Sponsored by BROC

Protein is everywhere these days. From protein coffee and cereal to chips and ice cream, food manufacturers are adding protein to almost everything because consumers increasingly associate it with better health. But when it comes to complete bone and muscle health, more protein alone isn’t the answer.

Protein plays an important role in maintaining muscle mass, supporting recovery, and helping keep bones strong. However, most people already meet or exceed their daily protein needs. The bigger concern may be what we’re missing while focusing on protein alone. Experts point out that many people aren’t getting enough fiber, fruits, vegetables, and other nutrient-rich foods that support overall health.

The key to musculoskeletal health isn’t simply adding more protein. It’s choosing quality protein sources, maintaining a balanced diet, and staying physically active. At BROC, we believe strong bones and muscles are built through healthy habits—not just the latest nutrition trend.

Read the full article to learn how much protein you really need and the best ways to support your bone and muscle health.