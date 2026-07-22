A closer look at CCS regulation and storage safety

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Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is not only innovative—it’s one of the most carefully regulated industrial processes in place today. In Louisiana, the state has been granted EPA authority to oversee CO₂ storage, ensuring projects meet or exceed strict federal standards. Before any storage begins, companies must obtain a Class VI permit, supported by extensive geological research and, in many cases, research wells that demonstrate CO₂ will remain securely underground and won’t impact drinking water sources. This thorough review process can take years, reinforcing a strong commitment to safety and accountability.

Once operational, multiple layers of protection keep CO₂ safely contained. Storage occurs deep underground in porous rock formations sealed by thick, impermeable cap rock. Advanced well construction, continuous monitoring, and detailed emergency planning further ensure long-term safety—helping protect both communities and the environment.