ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Leased office with excess land in Gonzales

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Already generating income, this ±7,287 SF Class-A office at 1022 S. Purpera Ave. has more to offer: an engineering firm leases ±5,100 SF, and the remaining ±1,625 SF suite is ready for an owner-user or a second tenant. Behind the building sits a cleared, pad-ready lot zoned for additional office construction, giving an investor more income potential. Off Airline Highway near East Worthey Road, the site sits minutes from Walmart, Rouses, Chase Bank, and the Ascension Parish courthouse corridor with quick access to I-10 and LA 30.

For details, click here or contact Lindsay Redhead at 225.938.3148.