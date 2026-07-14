Ask the Expert: Insurance, sponsored by Shannon Harris Insurance

Shannon Harris

Licensed Insurance Agent

BiG Agency I believe insurance shouldn’t be confusing, stressful, or feel like a sales pitch. My goal is simple: help people understand their options, save money where they can, and feel confident knowing their families are protected. As a local licensed insurance broker, I work with multiple carriers and nationwide PPO plans, so I can do the shopping for you and help you find the coverage that fits your life. I treat every client the way I’d want my own family treated: with honesty, patience, and good old-fashioned Southern hospitality.

Why should I work with an independent insurance agent instead of going directly to one company?

When you work with an independent insurance agent, you’re not limited to a single company’s plans or pricing. I work with multiple insurance carriers, which allows me to compare options and help you find coverage that best fits your specific needs and budget. Every person and family is different, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to insurance. My role is to do the research and comparison shopping for you, saving you time and helping you avoid costly mistakes. Instead of spending hours trying to understand complicated insurance terminology, you have someone in your corner who can explain your options in plain English and help you make an informed decision with confidence.

How often should I review my insurance coverage?

I recommend reviewing your coverage at least once a year or whenever you experience a major life event. Changes such as marriage, divorce, having children, changing jobs, starting a business, or approaching retirement can all impact your insurance needs. Many people set up a policy and never look at it again, but insurance products and rates change over time.

What’s the biggest mistake people make when choosing insurance?

One of the biggest mistakes I see is focusing solely on the monthly premium. While affordability is important, the lowest-priced plan isn’t always the best value. Deductibles, copays, provider networks, prescription coverage, and out-of-pocket maximums can all have a significant impact on your overall costs. Many people don’t discover gaps in their coverage until they actually need to use it.

Can I get quality coverage without breaking my budget?

Absolutely. One of the biggest advantages of working with multiple carriers is that I can compare plans and pricing to help find the right balance between coverage and affordability. There are often more options available than people realize.

What makes your approach different from other insurance brokers?

I believe insurance should be personal. My goal isn’t simply to sell a policy; it’s to build relationships and become a trusted resource for my clients and their families. I take the time to listen, answer questions, and understand what is most important to each person I work with. As an independent agent licensed in multiple states, I have access to a variety of carriers and coverage options. This allows me to focus on finding solutions that fit my clients rather than trying to fit clients into one company’s products.

225-538-8663 | mybigagency.com/shannon-harris