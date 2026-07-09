Share your story. Strengthen your impact. Reserve your space in Faces of Community.

Special Promotion

Faces of Community is a special profile opportunity designed to spotlight the people and organizations making a meaningful impact across the Capital Region.

Businesses can share the story behind their mission, showcase their values and highlight how they serve the community while reaching engaged readers who are actively involved in the Capital Region. From culture and education to entrepreneurship and local engagement, Faces of Community celebrates those helping shape the region’s future.

Align your business with this community-focused feature and connect with readers through authentic storytelling that leaves a lasting impression. Reserve your spot today.

Space deadline: July 24.