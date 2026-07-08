Who’s building the Capital Region’s transportation provider network?

Sponsored by Capital Region Planning Commission Commuter Krewe

Commuter Krewe is building a regional transportation provider network designed to strengthen workforce access across the Capital Region. Through partnerships with transportation providers, employers, colleges, universities, and community organizations, the initiative aims to expand transportation options that connect people to jobs and education while supporting workforce retention and economic growth.

As the regional network continues to develop, community input remains essential. The Rider Interest Form helps identify where residents need transportation, when they travel, and the types of services that would make the greatest impact. Those insights help guide future transportation solutions and strengthen partnerships throughout the region.

Employers, educators, transportation providers, and residents are encouraged to participate. Community feedback will help shape a transportation network that better serves the Capital Region today while preparing local communities for tomorrow.

Learn more and complete the Rider Interest Form at commuterkrewe.la.