ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Rare laydown space in Geismar’s petrochemical corridor

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Laydown yard space is scarce in Ascension Parish’s petrochemical corridor, and this ±14-acre stabilized yard at 36276 E. Hwy. 30 in Geismar is one of the few available. Minutes from River Road and I-10, the site is surrounded by major operators, including BASF, Shell, Westlake, OxyChem, and Air Liquide. Zoned HI for heavy industrial use and offered on an NNN lease, it’s roughly 37 minutes from Baton Rouge and 45 minutes from MSY, giving tenants both scarce yard capacity and easy regional access.

For details, click here or contact Cade McNabb at 985.991.0580.