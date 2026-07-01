Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Man, it’s hot in here!

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Night sweats affect nearly 45% of adults at some point, and while it might not be talked about as much as it is with women and menopause, men do experience those middle-of-the-night wakeups drenched in sweat. Low testosterone disrupting the body’s temperature regulation system is a big culprit, but there are other reasons you might not have thought about like severe reflux, anxiety, and trigger foods.

Read about other common reasons and how to best manage night sweats.