Legacy Business Spotlight: LANTEC Corporate Training Center

— ESTABLISHED 1999 —

LANTEC Corporate Training Center is a Baton Rouge-based workforce development firm that has been helping Louisiana employers build stronger, more capable teams for more than 27 years. From leadership development and technical skills to cybersecurity and AI, LANTEC partners with organizations across industries to solve workforce challenges — and the results speak for themselves.

THE RIGHT CITY TO DEVELOP LOUISIANA’S WORKFORCE

“Baton Rouge sits at the heart of Louisiana’s economy, bringing together industry, government, healthcare, manufacturing, education and technology in a way few markets can. Baton Rouge has provided the ideal environment for us to build relationships, serve employers and expand our impact for more than 27 years and counting.”

$26 MILLION IN WORKFORCE FUNDING

“One of the things we’re most proud of is helping Louisiana employers access workforce development funding through programs such as the Incumbent Worker Training Program and Small Business Employee Training Program. Since 2008, we’ve helped secure more than $26 million in workforce training funds. The ripple effect of that investment can be seen in companies, communities and careers throughout Louisiana.”

SOLUTIONS FIRST, TRAINING SECOND

“We’ve never viewed ourselves as simply a training provider. Our focus has always been on helping organizations solve workforce challenges. Whether that’s leadership development, technical skills, safety training, cybersecurity or artificial intelligence, we listen first and then help clients find solutions that support their long-term success.”

A DYNAMIC LEARNING EXPERIENCE

“Our team is moving into a significantly larger, modernized space designed to enhance our clients’ learning experience and support our continued expansion. And while LANTEC is headquartered in Baton Rouge, our instructors and programs have supported organizations across the country — and even internationally — through virtual and instructor-led training. What started as a local training company has grown into a workforce development partner with far-reaching impact.”

OUR LEGACY: Developing Louisiana’s workforce, one employee, leader, and organization at a time.

4000 S SHERWOOD FOREST BLVD., SUITE 401, BATON ROUGE 70816 | (225) 293-0656 | LANTECCTC.COM