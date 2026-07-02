Legacy Business Spotlight: Baton Rouge Clinic

— ESTABLISHED 1946 —

The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC has been delivering patient-centered care to the Capital Region for 80 years. Founded by four local physicians, the clinic has grown from a single practice into a network of 18 locations serving nearly 400,000 patients across Louisiana, while remaining true to the physician-led model thathas defined it from the start.

FOUR A’S, EIGHTY YEARS

“Our strength has always come from our physicians and employees. One of our retired physicians once said that we must always remain accessible, affable, affordable and able — and those four principles continue to define who we are today. Nearly 40% of our non-physician staff have been with us for more than 10 years, and their dedication is the reason The Clinic has been recognized as an MGMA Better Performing Practice every year since 1998.”

EXPANDING WITHOUT LOSING WHAT MATTERS

“We continue to grow our footprint across Louisiana, including locations in Monroe, Opelousas, Prairieville, Zachary and New Roads. As a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, our physicians have access to world-class expertise while patients remain close to home. Even as we innovate, we remain grounded in the personal relationships and continuity of care that have always defined The Baton Rouge Clinic.”

CARE THAT EXTENDS BEYOND THE EXAM ROOM

“Our physicians and staff regularly participate in community health programs, free screenings, school-based initiatives and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations that support families across the region. We have always believed that caring for people extends far beyond the exam room.”

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

“Many people are surprised to learn that the very first ‘patient’ seen at The Baton Rouge Clinic in 1946 was a black Labrador Retriever brought into our original location above the Pig and Whistle Restaurant. The physicians performed a successful operation, and that story has become a cherished part of our history.”

OUR LEGACY: Trusted patient care that strengthens the health of our community.

7373 PERKINS ROAD, BATON ROUGE 70808 • 225.769.4044 • BATONROUGECLINIC.COM