Voices of the Capital Region: E.J. Kuiper

Sponsored by FMOL Health

In this edition of Voices of the Capital Region, FMOL Health President and CEO E.J. Kuiper shares how a career-ending soccer injury became the defining moment that led him into healthcare and ultimately hospital leadership.

After transitioning from athlete to clinician, Kuiper spent years as a physical therapist before moving into hospital administration and eventually becoming CEO. He now leads one of Louisiana’s largest health systems, drawing on his early experiences as both a patient and provider to guide his leadership approach.

Watch the full conversation below in Voices of the Capital Region.

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