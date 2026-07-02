Legacy Business Spotlight: Studyville

— ESTABLISHED 2020 —

Studyville is a Baton Rouge-based tutoring and academic enrichment company dedicated to closing the literacy and skills gaps facing students across the Capital Region. Founded by CEO Amanda Martin, Studyville combines personalized, human-centered instruction with a deep commitment to the communities it serves.

ENOUGH WORK RIGHT HERE AT HOME

“Baton Rouge is home, and there is enough work here in our city, and enough incredible people here to help us get the job done.”

THE NEED HAS NEVER BEEN GREATER

“Seventy percent of American children are not reading on grade level. Students lack the rudimentary math skills needed for advanced courses. College admission is becoming increasingly competitive. There is a major skills gap from our high school students to our workforce. We will be busy for quite a while.”

GIVING BACK TO THE SCHOOLS WE SERVE

“We bought band uniforms for the EBR Schools ‘Band Together’ project, donate to teacher appreciation weeks, donate books to school libraries and summer reading initiatives, sponsor student award ceremonies and donate to school food drives.”

KEEPING HUMANS AT THE CENTER

“While businesses and even classrooms are quickly adopting AI, we are keeping the human element at the forefront of our business. Students learn by interacting with humans, not computers.”

MEET HENRY

“We recently published our first children’s book “Henry the Star-Spangled Spaniel” with Forefront Books and Simon & Schuster. Henry is born out of our literacy tutoring curriculum, where we decided we needed our mascot to not only teach literacy, but also civics and American history. In his origin story, Henry wakes up and it is the Fourth of July, and it’s his birthday! His grandmother and friends give him a doghouse that turns out to have very special, magical powers. Children love following along with Henry on his adventures as he discovers American history firsthand.”

OUR LEGACY: We taught Baton Rouge’s children to read.

10156 PERKINS ROWE-SUITE 170, BATON ROUGE 70810 | (225) 408-4553 | STUDYVILLE.COM