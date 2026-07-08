Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Are prebiotic sodas a healthy choice?

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Prebiotic sodas can be a smart swap if you’re trying to cut back on sugar, but they aren’t a shortcut to better gut health. They contain fiber that helps feed healthy gut bacteria and often have far less sugar than traditional sodas. Still, your gut benefits most from a balanced diet rich in naturally fiber-filled foods like beans, berries, broccoli and whole grains. Enjoy prebiotic sodas in moderation, not as a replacement for healthy eating. If you’re looking to improve your nutrition or have questions about your gut health, a registered dietitian can help.

Learn more about prebiotic soda.