Ask the Expert: Automobile, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

Hess Crocket

General Sales Manager

Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

Hess has spent nearly two decades helping lead one of Louisiana’s premier luxury automotive dealerships. Passionate about leadership, operational excellence and developing people, he believes the strongest organizations are built by investing in their teams and continually improving the customer experience. In addition to his automotive career, Hess is the Co-Owner of Evolve Studios alongside his wife, where they focus on creating exceptional experiences through thoughtful design, strong leadership, and a commitment to the community.

Everyone talks about innovation. What is Mercedes-Benz doing today that people will be talking about tomorrow?

Mercedes-Benz has always believed true innovation isn’t about adding more technology; it’s about making technology feel effortless. The S-Class has long been the vehicle where the future debuts first, and that tradition continues today. A perfect example is heated seatbelts. It’s a feature most people never think to ask for until they experience it, making cold mornings noticeably more comfortable. It’s a simple idea, but it reflects the Mercedes-Benz philosophy of improving even the smallest details. Every innovation is designed with one goal in mind: making everyday driving more enjoyable, intuitive and refined.

If someone has never owned a Mercedes-Benz before, what’s the one thing that surprises them the most?

Most first-time owners say it’s how quickly luxury becomes their new normal. They immediately notice the quiet cabin, the confidence behind the wheel, and the craftsmanship that surrounds them every time they open the door. The technology feels intuitive, anticipating their needs instead of forcing them to learn complicated systems. These thoughtful touches become part of everyday life, and they’re often what owners miss most when driving anything else. Once you’ve experienced a Mercedes-Benz, it’s difficult to imagine settling for less.

What separates a Mercedes-Benz from every other luxury vehicle on the road?

Everything begins with our philosophy: The Best or Nothing. Intelligent engineering delivers exceptional comfort through advanced seating, adaptive suspension, premium materials, and meticulous craftsmanship. Inside, technology like MBUX, the next-generation MB.OS operating system, and advanced driver assistance features work seamlessly in the background to make every drive more connected and effortless. Rather than adding technology simply to impress, Mercedes-Benz focuses on innovations that genuinely enhance the ownership experience.

Why do so many Mercedes-Benz owners stay with the brand?

Owning a Mercedes-Benz is about far more than the vehicle itself. It’s about an ownership experience built around convenience. At Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, services like complimentary Service Valet allow us to pick up your vehicle from your home or office, provide a complimentary Mercedes-Benz loaner, complete the service, and return your vehicle when it’s ready. It’s a premium experience that respects your time while delivering the level of care clients expect. For many owners, it’s this combination of exceptional vehicles and effortless ownership that keeps them coming back.

10949 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

(225) 424-2241 | MBOBR.com