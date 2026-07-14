Ask the Expert: Construction, sponsored by Jarreau Construction

Chase Jarreau

Owner

Jarreau Construction Chase Jarreau is the founder and owner of Jarreau Construction, which has grown into one of the region’s most respected residential construction firms over the past decade. Known for exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design, and a personalized client experience, Chase has built a reputation for creating homes of lasting quality and value. Today, he leads a team dedicated to delivering distinctive custom homes for families throughout the region.

What should homeowners do before meeting with a custom home builder?

Before meeting with a builder, homeowners should spend time defining their goals, priorities, and lifestyle needs. Gather inspiration photos, identify must-have features, establish a realistic budget range, and consider where you want to build. The more clarity you have about how you live and what you value, the more productive the initial meeting will be. A good builder can guide the process, but having a vision from the start helps create a home that truly fits your family.

How can homeowners establish a realistic budget and timeline?

The best approach is to begin with an honest conversation about expectations. Budget should not only include construction costs, but also site preparation, design fees, landscaping, and permitting costs. For timeline planning, understand that custom homes are unique projects with many moving parts. Thoughtful planning, timely selections, and strong communication between the homeowner, designer, and builder are essential to keeping the project on schedule. We encourage clients to focus on value and long-term satisfaction rather than simply chasing the lowest upfront cost.

What features provide the greatest long-term value?

The features that consistently provide the greatest value are timeless architecture, quality craftsmanship, energy efficiency, functional floor plans, and durable materials. Well-designed kitchens, luxurious primary suites, ample storage, outdoor living spaces, and high-performance windows and insulation are investments that homeowners appreciate every day. Trends come and go, but quality construction and thoughtful design never go out of style.

What mistakes do you see most often during the building process?

One of the most common mistakes is making major design changes after construction begins. Changes can affect cost, scheduling, and overall project efficiency. Another mistake is focusing solely on the initial price rather than overall value and quality. We encourage homeowners to spend extra time during the planning and design phase, as thorough preparation creates a smoother building experience and often saves money in the long run.

How can homeowners ensure a smoother and more successful project?

The key to a successful custom home project is choosing the right team and maintaining open communication throughout the entire process. Homeowners should work with experienced professionals, make selections early, and trust the expertise of the builder and design team. A successful project is built on collaboration, transparency, and shared expectations. When everyone is aligned from the beginning, the experience becomes far more enjoyable and the final result exceeds expectations.

103 Business Park Ave., Suite A | Denham Springs, LA 70726

(225) 243-5212 | jarreauconstruction.com