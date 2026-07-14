ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: 20-door warehouse steps from BTR Airport

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Twenty dock doors, four drive-through bays, and a fully fenced well-lit yard. This former last-mile terminal warehouse at 3080 Rosenwald Road delivers generous loading capacity on a ±1.54-acre corner site directly across from Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. Available for sale or lease, the ±20,072-SF building is built for distribution, logistics, or industrial operations, with all equipment remaining in place. I-110 is immediately accessible, and downtown Baton Rouge is just about 11 minutes away. Zoned M1 (Light Industrial), the property is well suited for an owner-user, investor, or tenant.

For details, click here or contact Alex Ruch at 225.485.0238.