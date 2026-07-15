Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Heat waves may double risk of heart attack

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

When the temperature rises, so does the workload on your heart. Hot weather makes your heart pump harder to cool your body, and dehydration thickens your blood, adding even more strain. That can increase the risk of a heart attack, especially if you have heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or are over 65. Protect your heart by drinking plenty of water, staying out of the afternoon heat, taking breaks in air-conditioned spaces, and limiting time outdoors when heat and air quality are poor. If you have chest pain, dizziness or shortness of breath, call 911 immediately.

Learn more about heat waves and heart attacks.