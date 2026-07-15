Ask the Expert: Pediatrics, sponsored by FMOL Health | Our Lady Of The Lake

What inspired you to start your career in pediatrics?

I was inspired by my mother who is also a pediatrician. Seeing the impact she has on children and their families’ lives was something I knew I wanted to be a part of.

What is a leadership lesson you’ve held onto?

The best leaders are also the best listeners. This comes down to listening to your patients and staff.

What habits or routines have helped you consistently perform at a high level?

I have always set the bar high for myself for as long as I can remember. Making sure to fill your own cup is especially important. Life is a balance of work and family, and especially as a working mom I am making sure to balance both. Having hobbies and social time outside of work helps balance work and family. This allows me to be at my best in all that I do as a pediatrician, wife and mom.

What obstacles have you faced as a female in your field and how did you overcome them?

Being a woman in the male predominant field of medicine has come a long way in the past several years. At times, I felt as if I had to prove myself more than my male counterparts. Despite females making up more than half of pediatricians, I still get referred to by my first name or Ms. Smith unlike my male coworkers who are always addressed as doctor.

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