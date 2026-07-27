Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home

Sponsored by LeBlanc & Fresina Builders

When you pull up to this home on Hillsdale Drive, the first thing you notice isn’t the house. It’s the tree.

A sprawling live oak anchors the front yard, stretching over a symmetrical Southern facade of brick columns, dormers and a welcoming front porch. For Trent Fresina, co-owner of LeBlanc & Fresina Builders, that tree inspired the direction of the entire build.

“The house was built around it,” Fresina says.

The team worked carefully to preserve the oak from the start, bringing in Bofinger’s Tree Service multiple times throughout construction before excavation, foundation work and exterior installation. The result is a home that feels rooted in its site from the moment you arrive.

Designed by architect Lionel F. Bailey, AIA, and finished by interior designer Angel Lewis of A Lewis Designs, the 3,718-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three full baths and two half baths.

The floor plan moves naturally from a welcoming foyer into the main living spaces, passing a powder bath and office areas before opening into the kitchen and living room. The layout creates openness while maintaining comfortable separation between spaces. Warm finishes and cohesive design choices carry throughout the home.

A standout feature of the home is the custom bar beneath a barrel ceiling finished in reclaimed Old St. Louis brick.

The idea came from a creative collaboration between the architect, designer and builder, each contributing to a vision for the space that is both functional and aesthetic. The finished bar serves as a central gathering point and one of the most memorable interior details in the home.

“We worked on how we were going to make it all work and function as a team and truly executed on it,” Fresina said. “It really came out great.”

Indoor-outdoor living

The rear of the home opens into a heated and cooled outdoor living area equipped with phantom screens that lower to enclose the space when needed.

“When you put those screens down,” Fresina says, “it extends the footprint of the home.”

A flush transition between inside and outside allows the spaces to flow together naturally, making the patio usable throughout the year.

LeBlanc & Fresina builds its pools in-house, and the Hillsdale backyard reflects that hands-on approach.

The design includes a raised spa, tanning ledge with bubblers and a fire feature wall that lights up the space at night. A playground is tucked into one corner of the yard, while open areas provide space for gathering and everyday use.

The ultimate compliment

The Hillsdale home earned both People’s Choice Award and Judges Award honors in the $1.5M–$3.5M+ category at the 2026 HBA Greater Baton Rouge Parade of Homes.

For Fresina, the Judges’ Choice recognition stood out because it came from industry professionals evaluating craftsmanship and construction quality.

A frequent comment from Parade of Homes visitors was music to Fresina’s ears.

“A lot of people said, ‘We’ve seen a lot of pretty homes, but this one, I could see myself living here,'” Fresina says.

For Fresina, the Hillsdale project perfectly embodies the 360 approach that distinguishes LeBlanc & Fresina’s work across Baton Rouge. The home combines craftsmanship and livability, bringing together architecture, design and construction in a way that elevates everyday life with distinctive details and thoughtfully curated interiors.

Learn more at lfbuildersla.com.