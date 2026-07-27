Digital Engineering welcomes Kazem Alikhani, P.E., as Principal Advisor

Sponsored by Digital Engineering

Digital Engineering (DE) is proud to welcome Kazem Alikhani, P.E., as Principal Advisor. With more than 45 years of experience, Kazem has helped shape infrastructure across Southeast Louisiana while mentoring the next generation of engineering professionals. Today, he brings that experience to DE.

Throughout his career, Kazem has held executive leadership positions in both public service and private consulting, guiding large organizations, advancing critical infrastructure projects and developing future engineering leaders. His service as Director of Jefferson Parish Public Works included overseeing more than 1,000 employees and major capital improvement initiatives.

Some of his noteworthy career accomplishments include leading post-Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts, overseeing hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure investments and receiving the Bureau of Governmental Research’s Excellence in Government Lifetime Achievement Award.

At DE, Kazem will help guide strategic planning, mentor the next generation of engineers and continue the company’s commitment to “Bettering Communities. Elevating Leaders.”