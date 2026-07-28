UCB continues relationship-focused banking at new Heritage Crossing branch

Sponsored by United Community Bank

As United Community Bank (UCB) grows in Ascension Parish, its focus remains on the relationships that have helped build the community bank’s success. The new Heritage Crossing location represents an investment in a more modern banking experience while maintaining the personalized service customers expect.

After 17 years serving customers in the area, UCB’s Heritage Crossing location provides an updated banking experience with improved accessibility and enhanced capabilities designed to better serve customers. Customers will continue working with the same local team while having access to new features designed for convenience.

UCB’s commitment to local decision-making and personal service remains at the center of its approach, helping customers receive banking solutions tailored to their individual needs.

Click here to explore United Community Bank’s personal and business banking services.