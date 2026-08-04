Congratulations to Level Homes on your Top 100 achievement

Sponsored by JR Construction Solutions

JR Construction Solutions is proud to congratulate longtime client Level Homes on being named to the Business Report Top 100 list. As the only home builder recognized among this year’s private companies, Level Homes continues to distinguish itself as one of Louisiana’s premier homegrown builders.

Since 2011, JR Construction Solutions has partnered with Level Homes, providing trusted concrete and framing services on residential developments throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area. Built on a shared commitment to quality craftsmanship and strong relationships, the partnership has continued to grow alongside both companies.

This year, Level Homes climbed from No. 68 to No. 52 on the Business Report Top 100 list, highlighting the company’s continued growth and success in the region.

“We are dedicated to helping our customers grow and celebrating their success,” says Jack Pou, Managing Partner. “JR exists because of the trust and partnerships we’ve built with the people and companies we serve. We are grateful to be part of their success.”