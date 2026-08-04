ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Standalone drive-through building in Central

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Sponsored by ELIFIN

Freestanding, drive-through-equipped, and built in 2018, 8759 Sullivan Road checks boxes most Central listings can’t. The ±2,400 SF former Investar Bank branch sits on ±.67 acres, includes three rear drive-through lanes, a front driveway ready for an ATM, and no financial institution use restrictions. The interior offers a large conference room, four private offices, and a kitchen/break room, all in move-in condition. Located between Greenwell Springs Road and Hooper Road, the site allows prominent electronic signage with strong visibility on Sullivan Road.

For details, click here or contact Lindsay Redhead at 225.938.3148.

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