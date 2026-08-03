Ask the Expert: Audiology, sponsored by Ainsworth Audiology

Kelley Ainsworth, MCD, CCC-A

Owner

Ainsworth Audiology Serving the Greater Baton Rouge community, Ainsworth Audiology is a locally owned private practice dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized hearing healthcare. Audiologists Kelley Ainsworth, MCD, CCC-A, and Courtney Stewart, Au.D., combine clinical expertise with compassionate care and the latest hearing technology to help patients reconnect with the conversations, relationships, and moments that matter most. Their commitment to individualized care has made Ainsworth Audiology a trusted resource for hearing health in our community.

At what point does occasional trouble hearing become a sign I should see an audiologist?

Occasional difficulty hearing in noisy settings is normal, but if you’re frequently asking people to repeat themselves, turning up the TV louder than others prefer, struggling on phone calls, or avoiding social situations, it’s time for a hearing evaluation. Most adults wait seven to ten years before seeking help — often family members notice the changes first. A hearing evaluation is painless and non-invasive, and even if hearing aids aren’t needed, it establishes a baseline to monitor changes over time.

How is hearing loss connected to other health issues like cognitive decline or fall risk?

Untreated hearing loss is linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline, dementia, depression, social isolation, and falls. When the brain works harder to understand speech, it has fewer resources for memory and thinking, and reduced social engagement can lessen mental stimulation. Hearing and balance also share the inner ear, so reduced awareness of surroundings may raise fall risk. Treating hearing loss helps people stay socially engaged and maintain quality of life — making it an important part of healthy aging.

How can I best support a spouse or family member who may be in denial about their hearing loss?

Hearing loss develops gradually, so the person may not realize how much they’re missing. Instead of saying “you can’t hear,” explain how it affects your relationship — for example, “I miss talking with you because we repeat ourselves so often.” Choose a calm moment for the conversation, stay supportive, and encourage a hearing evaluation like any routine checkup. Offering to go with them can help. Today’s hearing technology is discreet and more advanced than most expect — this is about staying connected, not about getting older.

I have tinnitus. What can be done about it?

Tinnitus — ringing, buzzing, or hissing in the ears — is common and usually linked to hearing loss, though noise exposure, medications, or earwax buildup can contribute. A hearing evaluation is the first step. While there’s no universal cure, hearing aids often reduce tinnitus perception, and many include built-in sound therapy. Sound therapy, stress reduction, and counseling can also help. Seek prompt medical care if tinnitus is sudden, one-sided, or paired with dizziness or a pulsing sound.

(225) 769-9530 | ainsworthaudiology.com